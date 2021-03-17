Franklin Parish High School Patriots bounced back from two early week losses to beat the Harrisonburg Bulldogs and Delta Charter Storm during weekend contests.
The Patriots bats exploded in an eight-run fourth inning to move past the Bulldogs 17-3. The contest took place during a Saturday morning contest.
Harrisonburg struck first putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning while FP scored one of their own in the bottom of the first.
The Bulldogs last score came in the top of the second when they scored one run. FP tied the ballgame up at three when the Lady Patriots brought one across in the second.
FP brought the offense in the third and fourth inning, scoring six in the third and eight in the fourth.
Abbie Williams pitched a complete five-inning game for the Patriots. She struck out two and threw 21 first-pitch strikes.
Alyssa Nealy had three hits and four RBIs for the Patriots.
Carlie Emfinger also had three hits and two RBIs while Tayler Southern collected five RBIs for FP.
Ashlyn Rodgers and Carson King each drew three walks for the Lady Patriots.
FP 16 - Delta Charter 8
The Lady Patriots calmed Delta Charter Storm Friday evening beating the Ferriday team 16-8.
FP got on the board in the first inning scoring three runs. Delta scored their first two runs in the second and three in the third to gain the lead, 5-4.
But, the Lady Patriots put on an offensive show in the fourth, tallying seven runs. DC had no answer for the fourth inning surge.
FP scored three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to add to the score.
Maddie Parker pitched a seven-inning complete game for the Lady Patriots. She collected three strike outs and had 19 first-pitch strike outs.
Williams, Southern and Parker had three hits each for FP.
Parker collected five RBIs while Southern had three and Bankston had two.
Sterlington 9 - FP 7
Sometimes, it just doesn’t go you way.
This is the case when the Franklin Parish Lady Patriots faced Sterlington in a March 9 contest. Sterlington got past the Lady Patriots, 9-7.
The Panthers beat the Patriots even though FP out hit Sterlington 14 to nine hits.
Sterlington scored one run in the first to claim the early lead. No one scored until the fourth as FP put two runs on the board to lead 2-1. But, the Panthers would roar back in the bottom of the fourth with three runs of their own to recapture the lead, 4-2.
FP would not give up.
The Lady Patriots had their biggest inning of the game in the fifth when they put four runs on the board. FP took the lead, 6-4. Sterlington would add one in the fifth to make the score 6-5.
FP would add a run in the fifth to extend their lead 7-5 but would give it up in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Panthers scored four runs in the inning the beat FP, 9-7.
Abbie Williams took the FP loss on the mound. She pitched a complete game and struck out one. She had 21 first pitch strikes.
Ashly Rodgers, Carlie Emfinger and Carlie Bankston had two hits each for FP.
Tayler Southern recorded two RBIs for FP while Emfinger and Ashlyn Rodgers had a RBI each.
Emfinger also added a walk also with Alyssa Nealy and Maddie Middleton.
Neville 12 - FP 2
Neville jumped out to an early first inning lead against FP and never relinquished it. The Tigers beat the Patriots, 12-2.
Neville scored eight runs in the first and added three in the fourth and one in the fifth to secure the victory.
The Patriot’s two runs came in the third.
Williams took the loss on the mound for FP. She struck out two hitters.
FP managed seven hits during the contest.
