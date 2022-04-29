FP

(Sun file photo)

The Lady Patriots are going to the championship after beating Beau Chene 8-1. The 2022 group will be the first Franklin Parish High School softball team to play in the state’s top game.

The squad played at the LHSAA semi-finals in Sulphur on Friday at noon to punch their ticket to the championship game on Saturday. The Lady Patriots will play the winner of North DeSoto and Eunice.

The No. 1 ranked North DeSoto has a record of 29-5 while the No. 5 ranked Eunice is 19-6.

FP bats were hot throughout contest, putting three runs on the board in the first inning and another run in the second.

The hit barrage continued in the third inning as FP scored an additional three runs. 

In the fifth inning, FP scored their last run of the contest, upping their tally to 8-0.

The No. 5 ranked Beau Chene’s only score came in the last inning with two outs.

Offensively, FP racked up 15 hits against the south Louisiana team.

Of those 15 hits, Carlie Emfinger recorded three hits while collecting four RBIs.

Maggie Parker and Ashlyn Rodgers each had two hits for FP.

Defensively, Courtlynn Havard had a stellar performance on the mound for the Lady Patriots. Havard struck out five, gave up no earned runs and amassed 14 first-pitch strikes.

The Lady Patriots committed only one error during the game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.