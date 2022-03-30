Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots beat Jewel Sumner, 8-11, on March 26 during the Vidalia Softball tournament.
FP put four runs on the board in the first, two in the second, four in the third and an insurance run in the fifth. FP scored throughout the contest thanks to hitting the ball 20 times during the matchup.
Leading the way offensively was Maggie Parker and Emma Foster with four hits each. Foster also collected four RBIs.
Courtlynn Havard pitched 5.1 innings for the Lady Patriots. While on the mound, Havard struck out one and had 25 first-pitch strikes.
FP 16 - Vidalia 1
In their first game Saturday of the tournament, FP overcame host team Vidalia, 16-1.
FP’s largest scoring push came in the second inng when the Lady Patriots put six runs on the board followed by the fourth inning with five runs.
Parker again was the leading offensive player for FP with three hits.
Maddie Middleton and Karley Ferrington had two hits each against Vidalia. Middleton also scooped up three RBI’s.
Lady Patriot Tanner Pecanty collected three RBI’s, and Parker knocked in two RBIs.
Ave Foster spent 4.2 innings on the mound for FP. She fanned five Vidalia players and had 23 first-pitch strikes.
LaSalle 8 - FP 2
Lady Patriots scored two runs in the sixth in an attempt to stage a comeback against a tough LaSalle team, but it was too little too late.
LaSalle beat FP, 8-2.
The two teams played to a 0-0 tie until the third inning when LaSalle put two runs on the board. LaSalle continued to add runs in the contest.
Havard toed the rubber for five innings and collected 18 first-pitch strikes. Ferrington pitched one inning in relief.
Sterlington 7 - FP 1
FP Lady Patriots fell to a strong Sterlington team, 7-1 on March 24.
Sterlington blew the score open with a big third inning with a four-run surge, upping the score, 5-1. Sterlington distanced themselves from the Patriots with one run in the fourth and seventh inning.
Havard took the mound for FP. During her four innings on the mound, Havard struck out three Sterlington players.
Karley Ferrington toed the rubber for three innings for the Lady Patriots.
