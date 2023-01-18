Lady Warriors beat General Trass, 58-22 Jan 18, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RORY NORWOOD, #30 for the Warriors, drives to the basket during a game played in Winnsboro. (Sun photo by Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors ran away with the victory over General Trass, 58-22, in front of the home crowd on Jan. 13.Leading the Lady Warriors offensively was Gracie Ingram. She posted 17 points for the night, shooting 75 percent from two-point land.Lainey McCain had a strong showing for FCCS, scoring 13 points against General Trass. Banks put in seven points while MJ Caldwell bucketed five points for FCCS.Isabel Jarette scored six points while Madison Mobley and Rory Norwood collected four points each. Jadyn Hutchinson contributed two points for the Lady Warriors.The FCCS boys had a tougher time on the hardcourt against General Trass, falling to the team, 76-28.For the night, Drew Carroll was the leading scorer with 12 points. Carroll shot 83 percent from two-point land.Hayden Parker had eight points against General Trass, and Reese Jackson accumulated four points. Jaden Carroll and Rylan Thomas each contributed two points for FCCS. Tags Trass Warriors Jaden Carroll Sport Family Community Christian School Drew Carroll Gracie Ingram Reese Jackson NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP 