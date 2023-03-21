Lady Warriors fall to Dragons Mar 21, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Family Community Christian Church fell to the Mangham Dragons March 14, 13-3.Jadyn Hutchinson started on the mound for the Lady Patriots. She went four innings and struck out six.Hannah Brown also spent some mound time during the contest. Offensively, the Lady Warriors came away from the contest with five total hits.Brown and Lainee McCain each had a single with a RBI.Bella Hutchinson had a double while Abby Englerth and Hutchinson contributed with a single. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Heraldry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ March 15, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Literacy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Mar 1, 2023 Will your preschooler be ready for kindergarten? Will your preschooler START SMART? In our s… Read moreLiteracy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Walk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic Feb 22, 2023 Millie mattered, and so do the countless others who, like her, have lost their lives to the … Read moreWalk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic FPHS student explores writing Feb 8, 2023 A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue… Read moreFPHS student explores writing +2 Delhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Feb 8, 2023 Twenty-three teams from across the state gathered to compete at the NELA VEX Robotics Compet… Read moreDelhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarroll's Henry, Johnson garners District 1-3A honorsNames released from drug bustBradshaw, Madison capture top District 2-5A honorsMonterey holds off VidaliaRebels 10-run rule Captain Shreve ahead of district playClaiborne Christian softball team rolls to 16-3 startNeville's Robinson earns First-Team All-District recognitionPLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson embraced new role with dominant Lady CatsOPSB to spend $1.9 million on Sterlington turn laneMayor sticks with Lewis in WMPD chief search Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
