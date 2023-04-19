Lady Warriors handle Forest, 13-2 Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Warrior softball team took care of business against Forest on April 10, beating the team 13-2.Bella Hutchinson was stellar on the mound for FCCS. Hutchinson had 4.1 innings of work, allowing only one hit and recording six strike outs.Ali-Kate Walker finished the game for Hutchinson on the mound. Offensively, FCCS collected six hits as a team.Jadyn Hutchinson went two-for-three with a single and a double for the Lady Warriors.MJ Caldwell, Andie Allen, Lainee McCain and Alex Mackey each hit a single in the Forrest contest.Claiborne Christian 6 - FCCS 0 FCCS could not get on the board against a strong Claiborne Christian team on April 11. CCA beat FCCS 6-0.Five hits were recorded by the Lady Warriors in the game.Hannah Brown had a double and a single, while MJ Caldwell and two singles. Bella Hutchinson also had a double for FCCS.Starting pitcher for the Lady Warriors was Bella Hutchinson. She went four innings and allowed three earned runs.Jadyn Hutchinson finished on the mound. She went two innings, recorded one strike outs and three earned runs. 