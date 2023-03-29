The FCCS Lady Warriors softball team proved too much for Kilbourne as they beat the team on March 20 and 21.
On the March 20 game, the Lady Warriors overtook Kilbourne, 12-0.
Lainee McCain had a dominate offensive performance going four-for-four with two doubles, triple and single. McCain, who nearly missed hitting for the cycle, scooped up four RBIs.
Additionally, MJ Caldwell had a huge day at the plate, going three for four with a single, double and triple. For the day, Caldwell collected two RBIs.
Tristian Newman put in a two-for-three performance with a single and double with a RBI.
Hannah Brown went two-for-three with two singles and a RBI.
Abby Englerth and Jadyn Hutchinson had a single and RBI each during the contest.
Andie Allen and Maddy Bunter added a single each.
On the day, the Lady Warriors came away from 15 total hits as a team.
Defensively, Hutchinson was the winning pitching. She pitched five innings of shutout softball with seven strikeouts.
FCCS 6 - Kilbourne 4
The Lady Warriors continued their winning ways on March 21, beating Kilbourne for a second time in as many days, 6-4.
During the game, Hutchinson had the big hit with an inside the park homer and a RBI.
Hutchinson also shined on the mound, going seven innings, recording eight strikeouts and limiting Kilbourne to just four hits.
Caldwell continued with hot streak at the plate. She swatted two singles and recorded three RBIs, going two-for-three.
Allen with two-for-three with a single and double.
Alex Mackey contributed with a double and a RBI.
McCain, Englerth, Newman each had a single.
As a team, the Lady Warriors had nine hits.
Summerfield 3 - FCCS 2
Summerfield slipped past the Lady Warriors, 3-2, on March 23.
Hutchinson was the starting pitched for FCCS. She went three innings and struck out one.
Hannah Brown relieved Hutchinson on the mound and pitched three innings and tallied three strikeouts.
Hutchinson helped her effort on the plate with two singles and two RBIs.
Caldwell, McCain and Brown each had a single in the contest.
Jewel Sumner 15 - FCCS 7
Jewel Sumner beat FCCS, 15-7, on March 25 during the Vidalia tournament.
Bella Hutchinson pitched 1.1 innings while Jadyn Hutchinson pitched 5.2 innings of relief. Jadyn Hutchinson had six strikeouts in her effort.
As a team, FCCS had 10 hits.
Alex Mackey went two-for-four with two doubles and a RBI.
Lainee McCain went two-for-five with a single, double and a RBI.
MJ Caldwell went two-for-five with a single and double.
Abby Englerth with two-for-four with two singles.
Jadyn Hutchinson had a single against Jewel Sumner.
