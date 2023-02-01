Jacob LaMartiniere has been preparing for his first season as head baseball coach at Franklin Parish since last July.
“It’s kind of hard to believe it’s time to start playing games,” LaMartiniere said. “We’ve done a lot of work to get ready. And we got our football guys in November. We’re hoping the basketball team has a long run before we get those guys.”
LaMartintiere led Downsville to the Class C semifinals last year as the Demons fell to eventual state champion Hicks.
LaMartiniere was hired to replace Christian Kidd, who moved back to Crossett, Ark., for personal family reasons.
LaMartineiere taught at Caldwell Parish when Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullat was the superintendent in Caldwell Parish.He graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 2012. He was first team all-district and was named to the Northeast Louisiana Baseball team in 2012.
LaMartiniere will be counting on five pitchers — senior Dylan McMurry, senior Bryce Curtis, sophomore Kason King, sophomore Drew Cooper and junior Connor Perritt.
Sophomore Caden Gallagher, junior Garrett Hunt and junior Silas Taylor will see relief work.
“We don’t have anyone who can throw in the high 80s, but we’ve got a lot of guys who can fill up the zone,” LaMartiniere said.
Top hitters returning include Curtis, junior Cason Cloessner and King.
LaMartineire said he loves playing small ball, but his philosophy each year will depend on the personnel.
“We are going to take care of what we can take care of,” he said. “I believe if you pitch well and play defense well, everything else will follow. We are going to control what we can control. We play in a tough district, but I just want the guys to feel more comfortable playing the game.”
LaMartiniere loves the new indoor baseball facility, but will be spending a lot of his time outside on the field.
“One of my strengths is field work,” he said. “I am a big grass man. We have a nice indoor facility, but I love being out on the field.”
LaMartiniere, who is teaching special education, will also be over the Franklin Parish High Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.
