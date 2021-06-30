Hagan Landry has qualified for this summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Landry, a Crowville native, qualified at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Track and Field in Minneapolis.
He threw 13.59 meters in the men’s shot put F41. His distance was just three hundredths short of the American record.
Landry, Parapan American Games champion, is now living at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.
“It was not my best performance of the year, but it was a solid, consistent performance so I’ll take it, and if this secures my spot, I’ll be ready for the Games,” he said.
Landry, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, is a second-ranked world shot putting and is currently training six days a week in his sport to be ready.
Additionally in 2019, Landry was the PanAmerican champion. He is the American record holder for shot put with a 47 foot throw, and he placed fourth in Dubai at the World Championships.
His mother is Shan Pierson of Tensas Parish and father is Martin Gill.
Landry attended Crowville Junior High where he played football.
Paralympic Games are major international sports competition for athletes with disabilities. Comparable to the Olympic Games, Paralympics are split into Winter Games and Summer Games, which alternately occur every two years.
