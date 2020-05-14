The LHSAA issued a memo Wednesday stating it would postpone the first day of permissive LHSAA activities to June 8, 2020.
The vote taken by the LHSAA executive committee on Wednesday during a Zoom conference call and was unanimous.
Schools must refrain from workouts and practices until the LHSAA reconvenes for an update close to the June 8 date.
Some coaches like Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh anticipated a delay in workouts, while others like Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh were surprised by the news from the LHSAA.
"We were prepared that we would have workouts on Monday," Fitzhugh said. "The summer workouts begin on May 18, this Monday. So we were under the impression that would happen. We were going to get 15 kids in the weight room at a time, and they would all have their own weight bar and weights to work with. That news came as a shocker."
The memo states, "the primary concern of the LHSAA is to look out for the safety and well-being of all student athletes, coaches and anyone else who may be involved with the summer programs."
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation Monday that Phase I of the state's return to normalcy would begin Friday.
Edwards circled the June 1 date as a hopeful starting date for Phase II.
