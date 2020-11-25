The LHSAA released its playoff brackets for the 2020 football season Sunday morning, which includes Mangham.

Here are the seeds and opponents for area clubs — 

Class 5A: 

No. 10 West Monroe vs. No. 23 Chalmette

No. 13 Ruston vs. No. 20 Hahnville

No. 28 Ouachita at No. 5 Destrehan

Class 4A: 

No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 Peabody 

Class 3A: 

No. 12 Sterlington vs. No. 21 West Feliciana

No. 13 Carroll vs. No. 20 Brusly 

Class 2A: 

No. 2 Mangham vs. No. 31 Madison 

No. 7 Ferriday vs. No. 26 East Feliciana

No. 29 Vidalia at St. Helena

Class 1A: 

No. 12 Block vs. No. 21 Merryville

No. 13 Delta Charter vs. No. 20 LaSalle

Division IV: 

No. 3 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 14 Hamilton Christian 

No. 15 St. Frederick at No. 2 Vermilion Catholic

