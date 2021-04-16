The Franklin Parish Lady Patriots, seeded number nine, will play host to A.J. Ellender in the LHSAA bi-district playoffs, April 19.
A.J. Ellender has a 5-15 record while FP’s record stands at 16-13.
Family Community Christian School, seeded number five, has a bye the first round. They play St. Joseph’s Plaucheville, April 24 in the LHSAA quarterfinals.
FCCS boasts a 17-8 record while St. Joseph has a 8-12 record.
