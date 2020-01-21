Ava Foster threw a complete game shut out against the Oak Grove Tigers Monday in Winnsboro leading the Franklin Parish Patriots seventh and eighth grade softball team to a 6-0 victory.
FP secured the victory thanks to four runs in the third inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Ashlynn Drane, Emma Foster and Tanner Pecanty, all collecting RBIs in the frame.
FP got things moving in the first inning when Emma Foster singled a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Patriots went on to tally four additional runs in the third inning led by Drane, Emma Foster and Pecanty.
During the game, FP racked up six hits. Emma Foster and Drane both managed multiple hits for the Lady Patriots.
Ava Foster toed the rubber five innings allowing only three hits, no runs. She fan six Tiger players and walked one.
Lady Patriots Fifth, Sixth Grade Softball Team
The fifth and sixth grade softball team did not fair as well as their older counterparts, falling to the Oak Grove Tigers 12-2 on Monday.
FP scored a run in the first inning, but Oak Grove pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning and five in the third.
Lady Patriot Tayte Erwin went two innings, allowed four hits and struck out five Tigers.
Karley Ferrington and Erwin managed one hit each.
Milli Martin led FP with three stolen bases.
