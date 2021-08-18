The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team has gotten off to a strong start in their quest to capture a state championship.
The team finished runner-up in the Riverfield tournament on July 30-31, and has outscored their opponents 72-13 during the first two weeks of the season.
The Lady Cougars have been strong playing defense as well, committing only four errors in 146 total chances.
District play begins this week with games against Providence Classical Academy and Claiborne Academy. The Claiborne game will be the district home opener and will be played this Thursday night at 6:30.
The Cougar roster is as follows: Aydenn McCain, Avaree McCain, Avery Dickerson, Taylor Biggs, Macie Wall, Emma Garner, Shelby Dickerson. Amanda Hatton, Alex Mackey, Anne Elise Sartin, Kennedi Remore and Natalie Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.