The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors took two games in the Downsville tournament Dec. 20 & 21 but earlier in the month fell to a strong St. Frederick team.
In the first game of the Downsville tournament, the Lady Warriors dominated the host team 73-17.
Saylor Evans took the reins offensively and led her team with 23 points.
Emily Lowe had a strong performance with 15 points while Lexi Parker was not far behind with 14 points.
Gracie Ingram scored eight points, and Ali Price had five for FCCS.
Micheala Banks and Ashlyn Sepulvado contributed with four points each.
In the second matchup of the Downsville tournament, the Lady Warriors beat St. Frederick 51-39.
Evans again was the leading scoring for her team with 19 points.
Parker put in 11 points, and Lowe had 10.
Against St. Frederick, Sepulvado scored six points while McCain dropped in four.
Banks contributed with one point.
On Dec. 17, the Lady Warriors fell to St. Frederick 67-49.
Evans led her team in points scored with 14 while Lowe notched 13 points.
Parker scored eight points for the Lady Warriors and McCain had seven points.
Sepulvado had a strong game offensively with six points, and Banks contributed with one point.
