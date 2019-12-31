Warner Poland scored a career high 40 points for Family Community Christian School’s Warrior basketball team in a matchup against Downsville.
FCCS went on to fall to Downsville 77-56. The game was held during the Downsville tournament.
During the contest, JonT Williams scored eight points while Joshua Beeman notched four points.
Seth Lowe and Trey Swillie put in two points each for the Warriors.
In the second game of the tournament, the Warrior basketball team lost to a strong Dodson team 99-31.
Poland put in 10 points to again lead his team offensively.
Beeman put in five points for the Warriors while Lowe and Williams scored four points each.
Garrett Robinson and Swillie scored three points each against Dodson.
