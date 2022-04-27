Mangham baseball claims District 2-2A By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mangham High baseball coach Brett Duplissey set a couple of goals prior to his first season as Dragon coach.Mission accomplished.Mangham defeated Delhi Charter 11-1 Tuesday in Mangham to claim the District 2-2A title. The Dragons improved to 20-7 with the win.“That was a good win for us,” Duplissey said. “It was great to reach two of our goals.”Layne Pierce allowed three hits, striking out five. Lane Almond was 2-for-4 in the contest, while Luke Curtis, Shea Guin, Colt Casey and Kolton Huber had one hit each.Mangham plays at Delhi Charter Thursday.The Dragons host Ruston Friday and play at Oak Grove on Saturday.“We still have some big games left,” Duplissey said. “They will go a long way on where we finish in power points.”The Class 2A bracket will be released Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brett Duplissey Mangham High Sport Baseball Layne Pierce Class 2a Dragon District Hit Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~4.27.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Princess Theatre plans auditions for upcoming plays Apr 21, 2022 Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks. Read more OPOM’s ‘Old Time Religion’ exhibit scheduled for April 14 Apr 7, 2022 Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winn… Read more Nelson recalls investigating civil-rights cold cases Apr 7, 2022 Stanley Nelson’s name is familiar to readers of The Franklin Sun who have enjoyed his histor… Read more +5 Friends of Crowville turn spring break into way to serve local youth Apr 6, 2022 Franklin Parish children on spring break from school were given a chance last week to partic… Read more Crowville's Spring Fling Apr 6, 2022 Friends of Crowville Spring Fling was enjoyed by many Saturday, April 2. The event was held … Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon gameLHSAA releases playoff bracketsWest Monroe softball punches quarterfinal ticket with West Ouachita winFPSO issues 86 arrest warrantsSt. Frederick baseball wins District 2-1A titleSterlington softball defeats Kaplan for state tournament berthFranklin Parish school bus involved in accidentSterlington's Taylor shuts down Berwick in second roundMorris takes aim at criminal justice reformNeville softball rallies in second round thriller Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)
