Mangham High baseball coach Brett Duplissey set a couple of goals prior to his first season as Dragon coach.

Mission accomplished.

Mangham defeated Delhi Charter 11-1 Tuesday in Mangham to claim the District 2-2A title.

The Dragons improved to 20-7 with the win.

“That was a good win for us,” Duplissey said. “It was great to reach two of our goals.”

Layne Pierce allowed three hits, striking out five.

Lane Almond was 2-for-4 in the contest, while Luke Curtis, Shea Guin, Colt Casey and Kolton Huber had one hit each.

Mangham plays at Delhi Charter Thursday.

The Dragons host Ruston Friday and play at Oak Grove on Saturday.

“We still have some big games left,” Duplissey said. “They will go a long way on where we finish in power points.”

The Class 2A bracket will be released Sunday.

