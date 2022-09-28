Mangham beats Gen. Trass, 60-26 By Joey Martin / Sun sports Sep 28, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mangham High avenged a wild loss to General Trass last year, as the Dragons pulled away from the Panthers in a 60-26 District 2-2A contest Friday in ManghamLast year, in one of the top games of the year in Class 2A, General Trass defeated Mangham 54-46.The first half showed signs of being another shootout as Mangham led 38-26 at halftime. But, the Dragons pulled out in the second half, scoring all 22 points.“We played well,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “Our offensive line did a good job and everyone around them. We got some big plays out of our special teams.”Mangham senior Jalen Williams had another career night for the Dragons, totaling 453 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams rushed 18 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kick 73 yards for a score.T.J. Johnson returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.Defensively, Cole Casey had two interceptions, while Jalen Boley, Malijah Gix and Fred Rodgers led all tacklers.Mangham plays at Oak Grove Friday.Oak Grove, which moved up from 2A after winning 1A last year, has beaten Sterlington, and posted a 61-26 win over Rayville Friday in its district opener.“It should be a heckuva game,” Wilcher said. “We’re just looking to get better each week.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mangham High Trass Sport American Football Touchdown Scott Wilcher Jalen Williams Dragon Interception Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ September 28, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Lowentritt Gazebo 1 hr ago THE LOWENTRITT Gazebo at Davis Park is ongoing a major facelift. Workers removed the roof, s… Read more +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOuachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchupContested race expected in Senate District 33West Monroe rallies in fourth quarter to beat ScotlandvilleRevenge is sweet for Carroll seniors in Sterlington victorySt. Frederick hands Delhi Charter its first loss of the seasonWest Ouachita remains undefeated after victory over GrantCollinston man allegedly threatens to kill self, girlfriend, store employeesMARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?Biomedical facility in Monroe to cost $34 millionTourism bureau snubs children’s museum Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church’s Chicken (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.