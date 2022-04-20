Mangham High recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Sterlington before falling to Claiborne Christian and Oak Grove in two close games.
Against Sterlington, Gage Hutson allowed four hits over six inning, walking two.
Hutson is 5-1 and hitting .408.
“We got off to a slow start, but we have really come together,” Hutson said. “A lot of the young guys have really stepped up and are doing very well. This year I felt I had to step up more as a senior because I know some of the young guys are looking up to me. I want us to get to the next level.”
Huston said Duplissey has been a major reason for the Dragon’s success.
“I like the tone he set right when he came in,” Hutson said. “I didn’t know what to expect before the season, but Coach Duplissey has really helped us become the team we are now. Now we want to get to the next level.”
Mangham fell to Claiborne Christian 5-4 on Saturday after an 11-9 loss to Oak Grove Friday.
“We blew a 9-2 lead against Oak Grove, and just didn’t hit the ball well against Claiborne Christian,” Duplissey said. “It’s a good learning lesson.”
Mangham, ends its regular season at Delhi Charter Thursday, against Ruston on Friday and at Oak Grove on Saturday.
The playoff bracket will be released Sunday.
“We just need to get ready for the playoffs, and playing our best ball,” Duplissey said.
