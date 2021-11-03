Mangham High took care of business Friday with a 46-0 win over Rayville and now the Dragons prepare for their third unbeaten team this year.
The Dragons, whose only two losses this season came to unbeaten Sterlington and General Trass, visit unbeaten Ouachita Christian Friday in the final regular season game of the season.
The Dragons are led by running back Jalen Williams, who rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Rayville in a 46-0 victory last Friday night. One week prior against General Trass, Williams rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and also had three catches for 74 yards and another score.
“Our kids played really well Friday,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “And now we’re looking forward to playing a very good Ouachita Christian team. “They have one of the best teams in Northeast Louisiana and one of the best coaches.”
OCS is coached by Steven Fitzhugh, who thinks highly of Jalen Williams.
“He can run,” Fitzhugh said. “They played Oak Grove Week 1 and we had Oak Grove in Week 2. We had that film and right there in the first quarter he busted off a 95-yard run. Nobody on that film could catch him.
He’s an outstanding player, and the quarterback is a great athlete too. The offensive line is huge and the defensive line is even bigger. A couple of years ago I said Oak Grove had the biggest defensive line I had ever seen, but the difference in them and Mangham is Mangham puts one more down. So it’s going to be a great battle against Mangham’s four-man front.”
OCS is led by the combination of quarterback Landon Graves and receiver Tristan Wiley.
Graves has completed 99 of 160 passes for 1,839 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Wiley has caught 41 passes for 1,148 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Those two are outstanding, but they also have a very good supporting cast,” Wilcher said. “We have to try and get pressure on their quarterback.”
Wilcher said the contest will be good for the Dragons going into the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere against a really good team, which is what we need right now,” Wilcher said. ”It’s going to be a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.