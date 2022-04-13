Mangham collects 30 runs against Vikings By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Apr 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mangham High scored 30 runs and collected 32 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Vidalia Thursday in Mangham.The two teams were scheduled to play in Vidalia on April 5, but that game was rained out.Mangham defeated Vidalia 21-5 in the first game, and 19-1 in the second game. The Dragons are sitting at No. 8 in the Class 1A power rankings.“Our goal was to finish in the top eight, but I would love to get in the top four and get at least the first two or three games at home,” said Mangham head coach Brett Duplissey.Lane Almond finished the day with seven hits in seven at-bats, driving in seven runs.Colt Casey finished with six hits in six at-bats.Cole Casey added four this in five at-bats and stole four bases.Luke Curtis collected three hits, including a 3-run home run. Layne Pierce was the winning pitcher in the first game, allowing thee hits. Rylan Boyles got the save.Colt Casey allowed one hit in the first game before giving way to Cole Casey.Luke Williamson had two hits in the first game for Vidalia, including his first-ever home run — a grand slam.Gabe Rushing had Vidalia’s other hit.Rushing had an RBI single in the second game for Vidalia’s only hit.Mangham fell to Glenbrook 10-1 on Saturday.Gage Hutson, Almond and Kolten Huber had two hits each.“We left nine runners on base,” Duplissey said. “We had our chances.”Mangham has remaining games with Oak Grove, Claiborne Christian and games April 19 and April 21 against Delhi Charter for the District 2-2A championship. 