Mangham High battled Jonesboro-Hodge to the final whistle Friday in Jonesboro, but the Dragons came up short in a 28-18 loss to the Tigers in a Class 2A Regional contest.
The Dragons end their season at 8-4.
Mangham was the No. 10 seed, while Jonesboro-Hodge was No. 7.
“It was good for three quarters,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “The kids played hard, we just ate up short. But considering we lost 16 seniors from last year, I think it was a good year.”
Mangham’s defense stopped Jonesboro-Hodge deep in Dragon territory twice with an interception fumble return before the Tigers got on the board with a touchdown pass from Tydre Malone to Devontae Mozee.
Mangham answered with a 45-yard run by Jalen Williams to tie the game at 6-6.
Jonesboro Hodge went up 13-6 on a pass from Malone to Justin Callahan.
A blocked punt pulled Mangham to within 13-12 at halftime.
Jonesboro-Hodge used a pick six later in the Hird quarter to go up 20-16, but Williams retuned the ensuring kickoff for a touchdown to bring the Dragons to within 20-18.
Williams missed the first round playoff game because of an injured ankle.
“He was about 80 percent,” Wilcher said.
But Jonesboro-Hodge scored on a 1-yard run by Malone with nine minutes remaining in the game and added a two-point run to go rip 28-18.
“We’ve got 19 starters returning so we are anxious to get started again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.