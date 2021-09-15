Mangham dropped its first game of the season as the Class 1A Dragons fell to 3A Sterlington 35-13 Friday in Mangham.
“We played really bad for a quarter-and-a-half,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “They had trouble running the ball on us, but they hit some big passes.”
Sterlington’s Mason Lawhon and Ram Foster combined to complete 8-of-10 passes for 245 yards in the victory.
After rushing for 310 yards last week, Trammell Colvin was held to 23 yards on three carries by the Dragon defense.
got the ball just three times for 23 yards. Instead the Panthers found success with Hatfield's fullback dives and Lawhon's arm.
The Panthers held the Dragons to 124 rushing yards on 53 rushes. Jalen Williams, who rushed for more than 200 yards against Oak Grove's defense one week prior, was limited to 72 yards on 20 carries.
Mangham travels to Caldwell Friday.
“They have a big running back, who weighs about 240 pounds,” Wilcher said.”They have a young team as we do. We certainly have to be ready to play.”
