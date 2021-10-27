Mangham High fell to unbeaten General Trass 54-46 Friday in Mangham in a wild shootout.

The contest was a matchup of two District 2-2A teams that lost out in the Class 2A semifinals last year.

“It was a great game,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher, whose team fell to 6-2. “It was back and forth. They have a good ball club.”

General Trass quarterback Wydett Williams completed 13-of-19 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing the ball 27 times for 213 yards and four TDs.

Williams also ended the game with an interception.

“That was his biggest game so far,” Wells said.

The Lake Providence team led 12-0 after the first quarter.

“It was important to get out to a fast start,” said General Trass coach Toriano Wells. 

“He makes them go,” Wilcher said. “He had a great night running and throwing the football.”

Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 279 yards on 24 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He had an 80-yard TD run in the contest.

“He’s tough,” Wells said.”He gets behind those hogs up front and they are hard to stop.”

“Jalen had a big night for us,” Wilcher said.

Mangham visits Rayville Friday before closing its regular season at Ouachita Christian.

“There is a lot left to play for,” Wilcher said. “We have to focus on Rayville this week.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.