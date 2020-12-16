Two years after not making the playoffs, the Mangham High Dragons are one game away from playing for a Class 2A state championship.
No. 2 Mangham hosts No. 6 Kinder Friday.
I was not as vested in Mangham football two years as I am now, covering the Dragons for the Franklin Sun, but I cannot imagine what it must have been like in Mangham in 2018 when the Dragons went 3-7 overall and 1-5 in district.
Last year in Scott Wilcher's first season, Mangham -- ranked No. 4 after going 8-2 in the regular season -- fell to No. 20 Loreauville 37-34 in the second round.
I say I can't imagine because Dragon football is everything to most people in Mangham.
Mangham in 2018 may be similar to LSU in 2020.
I can actually remember driving through Mangham five and six years ago around playoff time and the excitement of the football oozing out all over the place.
In 2015, Mangham advanced to the Class 2A finals as the No. 8 seed, falling to Kinder 35-20.
In 2014, the Dragons were the No. 1 seed, falling to No. 2 Haynesville 16-0 in the Class 1A finals.
There was more heartache in 2013, as No. 1 Haynesville defeated No. 2 Mangham 42-21 in the finals of Class 1A.
That's three straight years in the finals in two different classes.
In 2002, Mangham lost to Port Sulphur in the second round, and then came five straight first round eliminations that included a 72-6 loss to South Plaquemines in Class 1A in 2007 and a 64-0 loss to John Curtis in 2A in 2009.
So here we are.
Even in this crazy COVID-19 year, Mangham nation is excited about its Dragons once again.
I had the pleasure of watching Mangham upset defending state champion Ferriday last month and know this Dragon team is no fluke.
I thought if they met again Ferriday would come out on top, but now, after watching Ferriday against Port Allen and seeing how well the Dragons played against a good Pelican team last Friday, I don't believe the Trojans would have prevented a sweep.
This Ferriday team had some key pieces missing this year, and was the most undisciplined team Stanley Smith has had at Ferriday since he arrived in 2017.
Meanwhile, Mangham, even with a couple of slow out of the gate performances to start the playoffs, is a very disciplined football team that will take advantage of any mistake by the opponent.
Wilcher and his very dedicated, hard-working and very knowledgeable coaching staff have the Dragons in the state semifinals.
And if you are wondering how excited Dragon fans are, just take a drive through town and make a stop somewhere. Just bring your mask.
It's a different time in the state of Louisiana.
But it's the same rich tradition in Mangham. Dragon fans are all on board. And rightfully so. This Mangham team has given them a lot to cheer about. And the ride is not over. And 2020 has been quite a ride.
