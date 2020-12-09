Down 20-0 to Kentwood on the road in the second quarter of its Class 2A Regional contest, Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher told his Dragon team not to panic, there was plenty of time left, keep its composure and just keep playing.
The Dragons' heeded their coaches advice, and pulled out a wild 33-27 overtime win over Kentwood to continue playing into the quarterfinals.
Mangham hosts Port Allen Thursday at 7 p.m. Port Allen upset defending Class 2A champion Ferriday 22-20 Friday in Ferriday.
Down 20-0, Mangham linebacker Gage Hutson stripped the football from a Port Allen player to set up the Dragons' first score -- a short TD pass from Kaleb Pleasant to Shun Haynes.
A big hit by Dylan Maldonado forced a Port Allen on the next possession and Josh Uchtmann came up with the loose football which led to a touchdown run by CamWilmore which brought the Dragons to within 20-13 at halftime.
Mangham outscored Kentwood 14-7 in the second half to force overtime with the score tied at 27-27.
Port Allen had the ball first and ran an option play to the Dragon 3-yard line.
A run up the middle was snuffed at the line of scrimmage before Dragon defensive end came up with a sack to push the Kangaroos back to the Dragon 9-yard line.
An incomplete pass gave Mangham the opportunity for the win.
"We were just going to run it three times up the middle to set up a field goal for Kolby (Poindexter)," Wilcher said.
But Pleasant broke through from seven yards out and scored the winning points.
"That was just an incredible feeling to watch that," said Wilcher, who is in his second year as Mangham head coach after serving as head coach in other sports. "That win ranks right up there with the best of them."
Pleasant finished the game with 221 rushing yards on 34 carries. He also completed 6-of-13 passes for 81 yards.
Cam Wilmore added 70 rushing yards on 21 carries.
J.T. Smith had three receptions for 28 yards.
Mangham is the No. 2 seed, while Port Allen enters Friday's game as the No. 10 seed.
Port Allen is led by quarterback Jacoby Howard.
The 6-2 Pelicans lost their opener to Livonia 28-22 and lost to Episcopal 31-18.
Port Allen defeated Pine 55-8 in the opening round of the playoffs.
"They are very athletic," Wilcher said. "Their quarterback is a great athlete and they have a very good team. We will have our hands full, but we are very glad to have this game at home."
In other quarterfinal action, No. 1 Many, which has advanced because of forfeits in its first two playoff games, plays at No. 9 Amite, No. 12 General Trass hosts No. 4 St. Helena and No. 3 Loreauville hosts No. 6 Kinder.
