Mangham High ended its regular season at 8-1 as the Dragons ran past Rayville 62-8 to clinch the District 2-2A championship.
“We played well and everybody is healthy,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “We felt like we were the best team in the district, but our kids never took anyone lightly, and focused on getting better.”
Mangham’s Jalen Williams improved his rushing touchdown total to 36 with a six-touchdown night against the Hornets in one half of play. He rushed for 231 yards on 18 carries.
Williams leads the state with 2,123 yards rushing, and in touchdowns going into Mangham’s bye week.
“We want the best for Jalen,” Wilcher said. “‘As a kid, leading the state in rushing and scoring is something you dream about. Hopefully, he can finish on top.”
T.J. Johnson caught three passes for 24 yards and two rushes for 23 yards.
DeCarlos Brown finished with 52 yards on four carries and a touchdown.
Wilcher and his staff will spend a lot of time this week looking at film of possible opponents in the first round. The Dragons should finish with the No. 2 seed in Division IV non-select.
The top four receive first-round byes, which will give the Dragons two straight weeks off.
“We’ve been breaking down a lot of film and the good thing about the byes is we can go watch some people live,” Wilcher said. We’re excited about beginning postseason play.”
