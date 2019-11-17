Five different backs rushed for touchdowns as Mangham clobbered Jonesboro-Hodge 54-6 in the opening round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night.
Mangham assumed advantage early by scoring two touchdowns off of its first three plays, and never looked back.
Kolby Poindexter’s opening kickoff went for a touchback, and the visiting Tigers (3-8) took over at the 20.
Lajavion Nichols carried for back-to-back eight-yard gains for a first down at the 36, but the drive quickly stalled. Donte Straughter stopped a first down running play for a loss of four, and a holding penalty backed the Tigers up to the 17. Josh Uchtmann then forced a third down fumble and made the recovery at the J-H 19.
Cam Wilmore took it to the house on Mangham’s first offensive play. Poindexter added the PAT, and the Dragons were up 7-0 just over two minutes into the contest.
Taking over at the plus-46 after an empty possession by the Tigers, the Dragons doubled their lead to 14-0 on Kaleb Pleasant’s 36-yard run.
Casey Nielsen caused and recovered a fumble on the Tigers’ next series, enabling the Dragons to start with another short field at the 34.
Pleasant’s 16-yard run led to a first-and-goal at the 6, and the junior quarterback punched it in from there to make it 21-0 midway through the opening period.
Mangham extended its advantage to 28-0 with a nine-play, 60-yard drive early in the second frame.
Pleasant’s 13-yard pass to J.T. Smith on third-and-nine from the 41 helped the Dragons overcome a holding penalty. Wilmore capped the possession with a one-yard run.
Mangham’s defense came up with a goal line stand to preserve the 28-0 halftime lead.
Jaylen Kendricks returned the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to the Mangham 40.
Nichols ran for 25 yards for a first down at the 15, and Tydre Malone kept for 16 yards on third-and-12 to set up first-and-goal at the 1.
Kobe Holland stuffed a first down running play for no gain, and Uchtmann pounced on a second down fumble at the 1 to deny the threat.
Mangham padded the margin to 35-0 by covering 61 yards on just three plays to start the second half.
Tae Gayden covered a short kickoff at the 39. Two carries by Pleasant were good for 17 and 35 yards, bringing up first-and-goal at the 9. Wilmore took it in from there.
Uchtmann then forced his second fumble of the evening, and Straughter made the recovery to disrupt a promising J-H drive at the Mangham 21.
Three plays later, J.T. Smith broke free for a 63-yard run as the Dragons increased the bulge to 41-0 late in the third quarter.
J-H finally dented the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on Caleb Hassen’s five-yard touchdown pass from Malone.
Joe Williams scored on a two-yard run and Jalen Williams added a 23-yard burst to conclude the scoring.
Mangham rolled up 472 yards on the ground while producing 533 yards of total offense. Pleasant led the way with 137 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, Wilmore ran 11 times for 100 yards and three scores and Smith finished with 98 yards and a touchdown on just four attempts.
Mangham allowed J-H just 231 yards (138 rushing, 93 passing) and recorded four turnovers. Holland spearheaded the defensive effort with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Uchtmann had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack to go with two forced fumbles, and Straughter was credited with five tackles and 1.5 stops for negative yardage.
Mangham (9-2), the No. 4 seed, will travel to No. 20 Loreauville (7-4) Friday night for the second round. Loreauville knocked off No. 13 Lake Arthur 48-38 in the first round.
________________________________________________
By the Numbers
J-H ………………………………. MHS
13 ………. First downs ………… 22
41-138 …. Rushes-yards ……… 33-472
93 ………. Passing yards ……… 61
14-6-0 …. Passes (A-C-I) ……… 10-4-1
6-28.5 …. Punts-avg. ………….. 1-40
4-4 …….. Fumbles-lost ………… 2-2
6-40 …… Penalties-yards ……… 3-25
SCORING SUMMARY
J-H ……………0 0 0 6—6
Mangham …. 21 7 13 13–54
FIRST QUARTER
M—Cam Wilmore 19-run (Kolby Poindexter kick)
M—Kaleb Pleasant 36-run (Poindexter kick)
M—Pleasant 6-run (Poindexter kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M—Wilmore 1-run (Poindexter kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Wilmore 9-run (Poindexter kick)
M—J.T. Smith 63-run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
JH—Caleb Hassen 5-pass from Tydre Malone (run failed)
M—Joe Williams 2-run (kick failed)
M—Jalen Williams 23-run (Poindexter kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Jonesboro-Hodge: Cornelius Robinson 15-98, Lajavion Nichols 8-46. Mangham: Pleasant 9-137-2, Wilmore 11-100-3, Smith 4-98-1, Jalen Williams 5-73-1, Joe Williams 4-64-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Jonesboro-Hodge: Malone 14-6-0-93-1. Mangham: Pleasant 10-4-1-61-0.
RECEIVING—Jonesboro-Hodge: Hassen 3-70-1, Nichols 2-26. Mangham: Smith 2-27, Wilmore 1-20, Joe Williams 1-14.
