Buster Duplissey has been a high school head baseball coach for two years at Mangham High.
In those two years, Duplissey took Mangham to the quarterfinals last year as a coach, and now has the Dragons in the semifinals after his team blanked Centerville 9-0 Thursday in Mangham in a LHSAA Division IV quarterfinal contest.
Mangham faced No. 1 and district rival Oak Grove Tuesday in Sulphur in a semifinal contest.
Those results will be on line Wednesday, and in next week’s Sun.
“This is 100 percent on the kids,” Duplissey said. “They are doing a great job. They’ve kept their heads up. When we were 6-13, they could have turned it in. But they kept working hard and stayed the course, believing in themselves and putting in the extra effort and here we are.”
Mangham lost to No. 1 Rosepine in the Class 2A quarterfinals by a 2-0 score last year.
In 2021, Mangham then seeded No. 3, lost to Rosepine 9-5 in the semifinals.
In 2013, Mangham defeated Central Catholic for the Class 2A state championship.
Against Centerville, Gage Hutson pitched five innings of shutout ball, followed by Colton Huber and Lane Almond throwing one inning each.
Mangham finished with 11 hits.
“We got hot at the right time,” said Duplissey, whose team is now 15-19 as the No. 12 seed. “We’re playing very good baseball.”
Jacoby Young, Shea Gwin, Carlos Young, and Brody Hutson had two hits each. Almond and Hutson each added a hit.
