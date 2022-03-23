After falling to Class 5A power West Monroe 10-0 on Thursday, Mangham High won three straight games in the West Monroe Tournament this past weekend.
The Dragons defeated Captain Shreve 4-3 on Friday, edged Claiborne Christian 13-11 on Saturday and ended the tournament with a 7-3 win over Ouachita later Saturday.
“We competed against West Monroe the first three innings,” said Mangham first-year coach Brett Duplissey. “But the bottom fell out in the bottom of the fourth.”
Against Claiborne Christian, Gage Hutson started against Captain Shreve, Lane Almond came in and got the win.
“We played good defense,” Duplissey said. “Micheal Johnson made a diving catch in centerfield with runners on second and third and two out that was one of the best catches I’ve seen by a high school player. Michael then threw a player out at the plate.
Almond had a home run in the contest.
Almond finished with eight hits in there games, including the home run and two doubles.
“We had 35 hits over the last three games,” Duplissey said.
Against Claiborne Christian, Cole Casey pitched four innings, freshman Rylan Boyles got the win and freshman Layne Pierce got the sack.
“Layne came in in a tough situation and wasn’t shook at all, getting the last two outs,” Duplissey said.
