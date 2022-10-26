In a matter of minutes, Ferriday High made a game of its contest against District 2-2A foe Mangham in Mangham Friday.
In another matter of minutes, Mangham put the game away in typical Dragon style, routing the Trojans 62-12 Friday in Mangham.
The Dragons stormed out to a 22-0 lead before Ferriday’s Chavo Thomas returned a punt for a touchdown, the Trojans recovered an onside kick, and Shacoby Boxley passed to Thomas for a score to pull Ferriday to within 22-12.
Mangham scored the next 40 points.
The Dragons finished with 563 yards in total offense.
“We’re just still working on getting better,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “We need to stay focused on what’s ahead and prepare ourselves to make a run in the playoffs.”
Mangham plays at Rayville Friday.
The Dragons have a bye the final week of the season. The No. 2 Dragons will get a first-round bye if they finish in the top four of Division IV non-select.
Mangham running back Jalen Williams finished the game with 229 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns.
Austin Lively completed 6-of-10 passes for 168 parsed and three touchdowns while rushing for 58 more.
T.J. Johnson caught three passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball three times for 58 yards and a score.
Diego Rosales rushed seven times for 36 yards and a score.
