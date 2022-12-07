Mangham’s season ends at Homer By Joey Martin / Sun writer Dec 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Homer outscored Mangham 20-0 in the second half to defeat the Dragons 38-18 and advance to the Division IV non-select championship game against Oak Grove Thursday.“We picked a bad night to play a bad ballgame,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “We had too many turnovers.”Mangham led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter. Homer scored twice in the second quarter, while Mangham scored a touchdown. All six conversion attempts failed. Homer returned two fumbles for touchdowns, as Jamarquese Hampton and Waltz Champ both returned fumbles for scores.Jalen Williams of Mangham, the state’s top rusher, finished with 208 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Andrevious Buggs scored three touchdowns for Homer, passing for two and rushing for one. Elyjay Curry also scored on a 20-yard run, while Katrevick Banks and BJ Hamilton caught TD passes. The Pelicans will face Oak Grove (11-3) for the state title.Mangham finished its season at 10-2.“We’ve been to the semis two of the last three years,” Wilcher said. “We’re going to keep working. We’ll get there. We have a good group coming back." 