If anyone was concerned about Mangham’s explosiveness entering the 2021 season after losing so many productive weapons last season, those worries were put to bed during Mangham’s opening series of The Bayou Jamb 2021.
Quarterback T.J. Bell, running back Jalen Williams and receiver T.J. Johnson flashed speed all over Malone Stadium with breakaway runs. Mangham’s opening drive covered 63 yards and culminated in an 8-yard touchdown run by Williams that featured several broken tackles along the edge. Bell completed 3-of-4 passes for 50 yards during the drive.
The drive served as a small sampling of what was to come in Mangham’s 27-14 victory against Franklin Parish Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish’s offense went in reverse on both series thanks to a dropped snap and several false start penalties.
It wasn’t all bad, though. The Patriots pinned Mangham inside its own 15-yard line with a solid punt and good coverage. But it took Williams just one play to break an 88-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons a comfortable 14-0 jamboree lead.
Aided by a strong return by the man, himself, Franklin Parish entered Mangham territory and moved the sticks for the first time on a Javion White reception at the Mangham 29-yard line with just under five minutes to play in the half. Bryce Curtis connected with White three plays later, setting up a passing situation on fourth-and-medium. Curtis’ pass attempt was underthrown after a clean release by White, as Michael Johnson recorded the interception inside the Dragons’ 10-yard line.
No problem for Mangham, however, as a pop pass to Johnson on a fly sweep resulted in a 91-yard touchdown scamper and 20-0 advantage. Johnson then recorded an interception on the very next possession, allowing the Dragons to take a 20-0 lead into the break.
Bell broke off a 20-plus yard run at the start of the second half before he coughed up the football and Rodney Boyd jumped on the loose football for the Patriots. The schools exchanged turnovers as Koltyn Huber picked off Curtis on the very next play for the Dragons.
Franklin Parish’s Mario Whitley sacked Bell on a third-and-long attempt to force the Dragons’ first punt of the contest. The Patriots then blocked the punt and Malik Drake scooped up the loose ball and returned it 50 yards for the score with 8:59 remaining in the game. Curtis pass attempt was dropped on the two-point conversion, as Mangham clung to a 20-6 lead.
Williams weaved through Franklin Parish defenders on the ensuing possession, but the Patriots recorded a strip fumble and Carl Williams claimed to recover it for Franklin Parish. However, officials ruled that Mangham was down and the drive continued, much to the chagrin of Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason.
Mangham punctuated the contest with a 12-yard strike from Bell to Johnson to make it a 27-6 contest with just two minutes remaining.
Franklin Parish scored on its final offensive possession as White hauled in a 44-yard touchdown catch from Curtis.
Franklin Parish will enjoy a bye in Week 1, while Mangham opens the season at defending Class 1A champion Oak Grove Friday.
