Mangham High entered the Division IV playoffs with a 12-19 record.
But the Dragons still trend a No. 12 seed, and defeated No. 21 Merryville 6-5 in the first round before upsetting No. 5 Lakeside 4-2 Thursday to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Mangham hosts No. 20 Centerville Thursday at 5 p.m. in a single elimination game.
The Dragons played five 4A teams and three 5A teams during the regular season.
“We played a really tough schedule,” said Mangham head coach Brett Duplissey. “We’re battle-tested. We lost nine games by one run. Thirteen of the teams we played are in the quarterfinals.”
Mangham scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth against Merryville as Austin Lively delivered a two-run single in the inning.
Duplissey led Mangham to the quarterfinals last year in his first season, falling to No. 1 Rosepine in a best of three series.
“I think a best-of-three series would benefit us more, but so far the single elimination has worked out for us,” Duplissey said.
Gage Hutson got the win against Lakeside, throwing 69 pitches for the complete game win. He also had two hits and drove in two runs.
“I only had three strikeouts, so the guys did a great job behind me,” Hutson said. “I just knew I had to throw strikes. We’ve played together all season long, and we just continue to take it a game at a time.”
Key defensive plays by Lane Almond at shortstop, and a diving catch in centerfield by Brody Hutson helped keep the Warriors in check.
Carlos Young added a single.
The winner of Thursday’s game faces the winer of No. 1 Oak Grove and No. 9 Grand Lake in Sulphur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.