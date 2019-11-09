Kaleb Pleasant threw four touchdown passes — three to Tae Gayden — as Mangham closed out the regular season with a 49-26 win over Madison Parish on Friday night.
Mangham (8-2, 5-1 District 2-2A), now awaits the release of the playoff brackets on Sunday. Entering Week 10 as the No. 5 seed, the Dragons will host a first round game.
Against the visiting Jaguars (1-9, 0-6), Mangham wasted no time.
Starting from its own 46 after receiving the opening kickoff, the Dragons needed just seven plays to get on the board.
J.T. Smith’s 15-yard run converted a third-and-seven for a first down at the 26, leading to Cam Wilmore’s two-yard touchdown run. Kolby Poindexter added the first of seven extra points to make it 7-0 with 8:24 to play in the first quarter.
Kobe Holland set the tone defensively by forcing a fumble on Madison’s third play from scrimmage, enabling the Dragons to start with a short field at the 25.
Capitalizing instantly, Mangham doubled its lead to 14-0 on Pleasant’s touchdown pass to Gayden.
Madison put together a decent drive on its second series, advancing to the plus-28 before Zach Williamson stopped a fourth-and-two running play for a loss of three.
A holding penalty derailed Mangham’s next series, and the Jaguars benefited from a special teams breakdown. Picking up the ball on a blocked punt, Michael Thomas was tracked down at the 6.
Quarterback Derrian Washington took it in from four yards out on the first play of the second quarter to bring Madison within 14-6.
Mangham quickly regained the momentum with a seven-play, 66-yard drive. J.T. Smith’s eight-yard run increased the margin to 21-6.
Holland’s recovery on a fumble caused by Chandler Carnicle put the Dragons’ offense back inside the red zone at the 13. Pleasant and Gayden connected again on the following snap as the Dragons padded their lead to 28-6.
Smith would be heavily involved in the waning moments of the half.
After Smith and Madison’s Quindarius Buckley traded interceptions, Smith’s 65-yard punt return extended the difference to 35-6 with 1:20 on the clock.
Donte Straughter’s strip sack, recovered by Josh Uchtmann, set Mangham up with yet another short field at the 12 with time winding down.
With the Dragons facing second-and-13 from the 15, Pleasant’s third touchdown pass to Gayden brought the score to 42-6, 25 seconds before halftime.
Madison came out strong to start the second half.
Antonio Larry Jr. ran for 35 yards and Danavion Long hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Washington to spark a five-play, 62-yard drive. Washington ran the 2-point conversion as the Jaguars pulled within 42-14.
Gayden’s 41-yard kickoff return put the Dragons back in business at the plus-34.
Joe Williams carried twice for 11 yards and a first down to set up Drew Martin’s 23-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter.
Madison closed out the scoring with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns on Buckley’s 82-yard reception and a 14-yard run by Larry.
Smith had a spectacular all-around night for the Dragons, intercepting a pass, rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and returning a punt for a quick-6.
Gayden caught three passes for 53 yards — all for touchdowns.
Casey Nielsen made two stops in the backfield and Williamson had a sack as the Dragons created four turnovers.
______________________________________________
By the Numbers
MAD ………………………… MAN
8 ……….. First downs ……… 15
22-96 …. Rushes-yards ……. 31-155
151 ……. Passing yards ……. 79
12-5-1 … Passes (A-C-I) …… 8-5-1
1-34 …… Punts-avg. ……….. 2-14.5
3-3…….. Fumbles-lost …….. 0-0
5-35 …… Penalties-yards ….. 5-30
SCORING SUMMARY
Madison …….. 0 6.. 8 12—26
Mangham ….. 14 28 7 0—49
FIRST QUARTER
MAN—Cam Wilmore 2-run (Kolby Poindexter kick), 8:24
MAN—J.T. Smith 8-run (Poindexter kick), 6:08
SECOND QUARTER
MAD—Derrian Washington 4-run (run failed), 11:52
MAN—J.T. Smith 8-run (Poindexter kick), 9:26
MAN—Tae Gayden 13-pass from Kaleb Pleasant (Poindexter kick), 7:43
MAN—J.T. Smith 65-punt return (Poindexter kick), 1:20
MAN—Gayden 15-pass from Pleasant (Poindexter kick), 0:25
THIRD QUARTER
MAD—Danavion Long 26-pass from Washington (Washington run), 10:46
MAN—Drew Martin 23-pass from Pleasant (Poindexter kick), 0:43
FOURTH QUARTER
MAD-Quindarius Buckley 82-pass from Washington (run failed), 11:44
MAD—Antonio Larry Jr. 14-run (kick failed), 4:12
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Madison: Antonio Larry Jr. 4-51-1. Mangham: Wilmore 11-60-1, J.T. Smith 7-46-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Madison: Washington 12-5-1-151-2. Mangham: Pleasant 8-5-1-79-4.
RECEIVING—Madison: Londell Johnson Jr. 1-28, D Long 1-26-1. Mangham: Gayden 3-53-3, Martin 1-23-1.
