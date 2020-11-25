Mangham High faces a familiar opponent in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at the No. 2 Dragons welcome No. 21 Madison to Mangham after defeating the Jaguars 42-10 in Tallulah Friday.
"I would rather play someone else, but that's part of it," said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. "With this year you just take it one week at a time."
The Dragons led Madison 7-2 after one quarter and 21-2 at halftime.
"I thought we played a little sloppy," Wilcher said. "But we've done that the last two games. I'm challenging our kids to get after it in the playoffs."
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant completed 9-of-10 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Cam Wilmore rushed eight times for 116 yards and three TDs.
Sophomore Tyshawn Johnson had four catches for 74 yards. Seniors Tae Gayden and Kolby Poindexter had two catches each - Gayden for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Poindexter totaled 41 yards.
The winner of the Mangham-Madison game faces the winner of No. 15 Jonesboro-Hogde and No. 18 Kentwood.
If Jonesboro-Hodge wins, the Dragons would host the game, while a win by Kentwood would send Mangham down south.
"It would be nice to have all our playoff games up to the title game at home," Wilcher said. "But we have to take care of business. And we have to prepare on and off the field. The good thing is that Friday we will have everybody back and healthy for the first time since the North Caddo game (October 16)."
Many is the top seed in Class 2A.
The Tigers, who lost to Ferriday in the Class 2A state championship game last year, host Varnado in their first-round contest.
