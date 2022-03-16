Mangham High won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating Claiborne Christian 7-6 at home.

The Dragons defeated River Oaks 20-0 in Mangham Thursday after defeating the Mustangs 13-2 in Monroe.

“We’re playing with more confidence,” said first-year head coach Brett Duplissey. ‘We’ve had confidence in our pitching and defense, but now the hitting is coming around.”

The Dragons finished with 25 hits in those three games, led by Luke Curtis with five hits and nine RBIs.

Against Claiborne Christian, Kolten Huber tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Lane Almond had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth, while also getting the win.

Mangham plays in the Ouachita Tournament beginning Thursday, taking on West Monroe, Captain Shreve, Claiborne Christian and Ouachita.

“We’ll see how well our bats are working this week,” Duplissey said

