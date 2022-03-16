Mangham wins fourth straight By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mangham High won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating Claiborne Christian 7-6 at home.The Dragons defeated River Oaks 20-0 in Mangham Thursday after defeating the Mustangs 13-2 in Monroe.“We’re playing with more confidence,” said first-year head coach Brett Duplissey. ‘We’ve had confidence in our pitching and defense, but now the hitting is coming around.”The Dragons finished with 25 hits in those three games, led by Luke Curtis with five hits and nine RBIs. Against Claiborne Christian, Kolten Huber tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Lane Almond had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth, while also getting the win.Mangham plays in the Ouachita Tournament beginning Thursday, taking on West Monroe, Captain Shreve, Claiborne Christian and Ouachita.“We’ll see how well our bats are working this week,” Duplissey said Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mangham High Sport Baseball Brett Duplissey Dragon Walk-off Confidence Oak Almond Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.16.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe softball team bus raided, equipment set ablazeWossman boys sweep All-District awardsWest Monroe's Green steps down as girls coachRebels earn 3 victories in Jay Patterson TournamentFunderburk's 3-run homer highlights West Monroe's district win over WOWossman punches ticket to Class 3A State Championship GameWest Monroe man arrested for resisting arrest after reporting clogged drainsPolice, sheriff grapple with shootingsNeville's McCraney earns District 2-4A MVP honorsMonroe man accused of disturbing peace at Dollar General Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
