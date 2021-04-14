Dwain McDuffie was the overall winner of the 2020 Catfish 5K held in Winnsboro Saturday.
McDuffie recorded a time of 17:49.50.
Coming in second was Jayce Wimbish, of Collinston, with a time of 18:02.85 and Marc Eichhorn, of Monroe, came in third with a time of 18:16.94.
Nina Phelps, of Monroe, was the overall female winner with a time of 23:28.68.
Overall masters male winner was Egbert Jakobs, of Alexandria, with a time of 22:47.63.
Overall grandmasters male winner was Joe Shively, of Quitman, with a time of 22:51.04.
Melissa Phelps won the overall female masters division with a time of 24:04.69.
Overall grandmasters female winner was Beth Shoemaker with a time of 38:24.47/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.