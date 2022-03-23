Bo Meeks is returning to Mangham High as offensive coordinator of the Dragon football team.
Meeks was the head football coach at Mangham in 2007-08. One of his assistant coaches was current Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher.
“We are very excited to have Bo on our staff,” Wilcher said. He brings a lot of experience and maturity. He’s a good person, and we’re very fortunate to have him on our staff.”
Meeks resigned earlier this month after 11 years as Airline High, where he led the Vikings to 65 wins and two district championships.
Meeks was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018 and due to the lingering health issues wanted to take a step back in responsibilities.
“I have been on a trial treatment since October 20 (2021), and it has been working,” Meeks said. “Just being in that stress and demand and having 150-plus kids and 10 coaches and having to continue this I felt it would be better to take a step back.”
Wilcher is married to Meeks’ cousin.
“We’ve stayed good friends,” Meeks said. “We were visiting one day and I started talking about wanting to get back into a small community and school. And that’s what led to Coach Wilcher asking me to join his staff as offensive coordinator. I jumped at it because I can stay away from the responsibilities of being a head coach and focus on the school and football program. Mangham is a great town with a great school. I’m going to do my part to make it the best it can be.”
Mangham went 8-4 last year, falling in the second round to Jonesboro-Hodge. Mangham returns running back Jalen Williams, who last year as a junior was named 2021 District 2-2A Offensive Most Valuable Player. He rushed for 1,900 yards and had 700 yards receiving.
“Jalen’s a special player,” Meeks said. “I’m really excited about what he can do. And we have some huge guys up front and some good players coming back. I’m really excited about the opportunity we will have next year. The quarterback situation is going to be interesting. We’ll see what skill level we have and who can step up.”
Meeks also had a long-playing career at Riverfield Academy, Ruston, ULM and Northwestern State and was 19-6 as head coach of Calvary Baptist from 2009-10.
Meeks will join a strong coaching staff, which also adds Brett Duplissey as wide receiver coach.
Duplissey, who is the Mangham head baseball coach, was hired from Caldwell in December 2021. Duplissey had been coaching baseball and football at Caldwell for the past five years under his dad, Buster Duplissey, who retired in 2021.
