A military appreciation game will be held at Franklin Parish High School when the Patriots take on the Minden High School Crimson Tide this Friday.
Members of the Louisiana National Guard and the United States Marine Corp will be in attendance.
“The Louisiana National Guard and Marines have some exciting things planned for the game,” said Chasity Southern, organizer of the event.
Tickets will be $5 each for all veterans and active duty members. Tickets may be purchased in advanced at Franklin Parish School.
For more information contact Southern at (318) 435-9686.
