A successful FP Lady Patriot season came to an end April 21.
The Assumption Mustangs beat the Lady Patriots, 8-2, in a second-round playoff matchup.
The Mustangs scored the first run in the second inning and kept growing their lead throughout the contest.
FP put a run on the board in the fourth and seventh innings, and managed 12 hits during the away game.
Carlie Bankston and Maggie Parker lead FP in hits with three each.
Parker also took the mound for the Patriots, going the distance for her team. She had 15 first-pitch strikes and fanned one Mustang.
FP finishes the season 16-13.
Assumption played North DeSoto in the quarterfinals.
