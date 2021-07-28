Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason has completed his coaching staff as the Patriots begin practicing for the 2021 football season on Monday.
“We’re going to issue equipment Monday at 2 p.m., and then we’ll go out in helmets for three days before putting on shoulder pads on August 5,” Nason said.
Two former Bastrop assistant coaches are joining the Patriot staff.
Jacoby Williams will be coaching cornerbacks, and will also assist with the Franklin Parish boys basketball team.
Harrison Tribble wil handle the Patriot running backs and serve as head boys track coach.
Collin Johynbson, who coached at Starkville Academy in Mississippi, joined Franklin Parish in January and will serve as offensive line coach.
Dusty Barefield will be the wide receivers coach.
Nason hired Burnette as his offensive coordinator last year.
Burnette coached the likes of Rueben Randle and Randall Mackey at Bastrop, was offensive coordinator at Carroll when the Bulldogs ended a long-time losing streak to Neville, was leading the offense at St. Augustine with Leonard Fournette and Stacy Morgan and coached with Dean Smith at Wossman High the past two seasons.
Burnette was one of two finalists for the Wossman head coaching job after Dean Smith was released in January.
The job went to Maurice Pollard.
The defensive coordinator at Franklin Parish is former Sterlington head coach Mike Collins.
Chris Hunt, who coached at Rayville, is the defensive line coach.
Rob Perry returns as inside linebacker coach.
Hunter Key, who coached at Rayville, is the outside linebacker coach.
Austin Emfinger is coaching conerbacks and safeties.
“I’m really excited about our coaching staff,” Nason said. “They have been energetic throughout the summer, and are anxious to get started next week.”
Nason said he is aware of the increase in concern for the COVID-19 virus.
“We have really not changed anything from last year,” Nason said.”We still have everything in place to follow any additional protocols the state may issue before or during the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.