Jacob LaMartiniere is the new head baseball coach at Franklin Parish.
LaMartiniere coached at Downsville High the past three years.
LaMartiniere replaces Christian Kidd, now moved back to Crossett, Ar., for personal family reasons.
LaMartintiere led Downsville to the Class C semifinals last year as the Demons fell to eventual state champion Hicks.
“We had a good run at Downsville,” LaMartiniere said. “There are a lot of challenges coaching at a small school, such as having to wait until basketball is over to get your full team.”
LaMartiniere taught at Caldwell Parish when Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullatt was the superintendent in Caldwell Parish.
“I have other connections from Caldwell Parish, as well,” LaMartiniere said.
LaMartiniere graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 2012. He was first team all-district and was named to the Northeast Louisiana Baseball team in 2012.
LaMartiniere attended Delta Community College before playing baseball at Texas A&M-Texarkana (Tx.).
He graduated with a degree in general studies with a minor in Psychology and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Franklin Parish ended last season in the Class 4A first round playoffs, falling to Rayne 7-3.
The Patriots finished their season at 10-17.
“I’ve met with a few players, and I’m looking forward to meeting all of them,” LaMartiniere said.
LaMartineire said he loves playing small ball, but his philosophy each year will depend on the personnel.
“We are going to take care of what we can take care of,” he said. “I believe if you pitch well and play defense well, everything else will follow. We are going to control what we can control. We play in a tough district, but I just want the guys to feel more comfortable playing the game.”
LaMartiniere loves the new indoor baseball facility, but will be spending a lot of his time outside on the field.
“One of my strengths is field work,” he said. “I am a big grass man. We have a nice indoor facility, but I love being out on the field.”
LaMartiniere, who will teach special education, will also be over the Franklin Parish High Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.
“I’m eager to get going and getting work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.