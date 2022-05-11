Northside Christian ended Family Community Christian School’s baseball season with a 6-0 victory.

Raylee Thomas pitched for the Warriors, going 2.2 innings. Thomas struck out six and allowed one hit.

Ethan Cottingham pitched 4.1 innings of relief for FCCS. Cottingham struck out four and gave up four hits.

Offensively, FCCS was limited to three hits. Dylan Dunn, Thomas and Cottingham each got a hit for the Warriors.

