Northside beats FCCS in playoffs May 11, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northside Christian ended Family Community Christian School’s baseball season with a 6-0 victory.Raylee Thomas pitched for the Warriors, going 2.2 innings. Thomas struck out six and allowed one hit. Ethan Cottingham pitched 4.1 innings of relief for FCCS. Cottingham struck out four and gave up four hits.Offensively, FCCS was limited to three hits. Dylan Dunn, Thomas and Cottingham each got a hit for the Warriors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ethan Cottingham Raylee Thomas Northside Christian Baseball Sport Family Community Christian School Innings Dylan Dunn Baseball Season Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ 5.11.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Princess Theatre plans auditions for upcoming plays Apr 21, 2022 Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks. Read more OPOM’s ‘Old Time Religion’ exhibit scheduled for April 14 Apr 7, 2022 Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winn… Read more Nelson recalls investigating civil-rights cold cases Apr 7, 2022 Stanley Nelson’s name is familiar to readers of The Franklin Sun who have enjoyed his histor… Read more +5 Friends of Crowville turn spring break into way to serve local youth Apr 6, 2022 Franklin Parish children on spring break from school were given a chance last week to partic… Read more Crowville's Spring Fling Apr 6, 2022 Friends of Crowville Spring Fling was enjoyed by many Saturday, April 2. The event was held … Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe, West Ouachita well represented on District 2-5A softball teamsMARTIN: Bring on OCS vs. St. Frederick with state championship berth on the lineNeville’s Loftin earns District 2-4A MVP honorsWarriors make dramatic comeback, win quarterfinal seriesSterlington makes 5th straight trip to Sulphur after West Feliciana sweepLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriendEntergy to hire 171, expand operations in West MonroeWMPD arrests West Monroe man for stealing vehicleMorrow named new West Monroe girls basketball coachStore owner arrested for selling THC vape pen to officer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)Rebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.