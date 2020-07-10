Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Morehouse Parish will open July 15 at 6 a.m., according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) officials.
LDWF Inland Fisheries staff from Monroe have been working on final preparations to re-open the area to the recreational users of Louisiana.
Following a lengthy renovation project, Bussey Brake will once again be available for fishing and other recreational activities. The 2,200-acre reservoir is the focal point of the WMA, which will be primarily managed for quality fishing.
“It means a lot to the department to open Bussey Brake WMA to the public,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “The improved WMA offers an array of recreational opportunities and provides Louisiana residents and visitors alike with another great place to safely enjoy the outdoors – especially important in the age of COVID-19.”
Renovations included restocking important game fish species, the addition of boat lanes, and upgrades to the property. The public will also be able to utilize eight miles of levee surrounding the reservoir for hiking, biking and horseback riding. The WMA features three fishing piers (including a new, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible fishing pier), a wave break for those without boats to fish from, as well as a three-lane concrete ramp for launching boats. There will also be a site at the south entrance to drag kayaks or small boats over the levee.
Though the reservoir is not yet at full volume, LDWF officials have determined it can be safely utilized at the current water level. It may not reach pool stage (100 feet above mean sea level) until sometime next year. The boat launch will be open, and boaters will be able to safely navigate around the lake utilizing the marked boat lanes and the canals that were dug out to form the levee. Due to the lower water levels, the new boat mooring dock will not be available for use yet; instead, boats can be docked on the shoreline adjacent to the launch.
The fish population, though not fully mature, is able to sustain fishing at this time. Special fishing regulations have been put in place on Bussey Brake to protect the young and expanding fishery, and to hopefully ensure a quality fishing experience for all anglers.
These regulations are as follows: Black Bass: 5 daily with a 16-inch maximum length limit with the exception that one bass over 16 inches may be kept; Crappie: 25 daily with a 10-inch minimum length limit; Bream: 50 daily with no size restrictions; state regulations are in effect for all other species. All fishing gears other than rod-n-reel or cane pole are prohibited.
A valid state hunting/fishing license or Wild Louisiana Stamp is required to use WMAs. Anyone younger than 16 or older than 60 is exempt from this requirement. To purchase a license or stamp, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov.
Additionally, a daily, free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on WMAs. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed upon exiting the WMA.
LDWF encourages visitors to WMAs to utilize the free LDWF WMA Check- in/Check-out App to complete the self-clearing process. The LDWF WMA Check-in/Check-out App allows users to check-in and check-out electronically via their smart device. The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for your Apple or Android device. Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the WMA’s permit station.
There will be two parking areas on the WMA, both off of LA Hwy. 593 just northwest of Bastrop. The self-clearing permit station will be located at the north entrance, where the boat launch and fishing piers are located. The public will also be able to access Bayou Bartholomew, which forms the eastern boundary of the WMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.