Starting today, October 12, 2021, hunters can tag and validate their deer or turkey harvest directly from their smartphone (via text or website) immediately after the animal is harvested. Log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com and select E-tag/Text-to-Tag to enroll, then follow the steps below to tag and validate your harvest via your smartphone.
As long as you complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, you do not have to attach a physical tag. You must have a physical copy or a picture of your harvest tags on your smartphone to use this feature.
How to text-to-tag and validate your deer or turkey once you are enrolled LouisianaOutdoors.com
1. Send any text (e.g. ‘Report’) to 225.267.9988
2. Confirm your identity: ‘1) Yes, that’s me’ or ‘2) No, that’s not me’
3. You will be asked if you have moved the animal: ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
a. If you have moved the animal, reply ‘Exit’ and use traditional paper tags.
b. If you have not moved the animal, reply ‘Continue’.
4. To continue tagging by text, respond ‘Text’ to the text message.
5. Reply to each prompt:
a. The tag number you will be using for this harvest
b. The animal's gender: ‘Buck’ or ‘Doe’
c. The harvest date
d. The parish of harvest
e. ‘Public’ or ‘Private’ Land
f. Deer harvest area
6. Verify all of your responses ‘1) Yes, validate my tag’ or ‘2) No, I’d like to start over’
7. You will receive a text to confirm that your harvest was successfully tagged and validated.
8. You are now ready to move your animal.
How to tag and validate via website (initiated via text) once you are enrolled LouisianaOutdoors.com
1. Send any text (e.g. ‘Report’) to 225.267.9988
2. Confirm your identity: ‘1) Yes, that’s me’ or ‘2) No, that’s not me’
3. You will be asked if you have moved the animal: ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
a. If you have moved the animal, reply ‘Exit’ and use traditional paper tags.
b. If you have not moved the animal, reply ‘Continue’.
4. To continue tagging through a website, click the unique link in the text message you receive.
5. Confirm your contact information on the LouisianaOutdoors.com customer portal.
6. Click ‘Next’ and follow on-screen prompts
7. Locate the tag you will be using for this harvest and select ‘Report’
8. Fill in the harvest date, animal’s sex, parish of harvest, public or private land, and deer harvest area
9. Click ‘Save’ to validate your tag.
10. You will receive a text to confirm that your harvest was successfully tagged and validated.
11. You are now ready to move your animal.
If there is no cellular signal, hunters can still use traditional paper tags and validate them via phone (225.267.9998) or online within 72 hours of harvest. If you're using paper tags, we recommend using snack-size zip-top bags and zip ties to secure the paper tag onto the animal or attaching the paper tag to the animal and then cover the tag in packing tape. Note: For hunters using paper tags, LDWF has a new harvest reporting phone number--225.267.9998. The 844 number is no longer in service.
Information about ‘Text-to-Tag’ can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/electronic-tags.
