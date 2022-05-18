LEXI PARKER has signed a basketball scholarship to play for the South Arkansas Community College Stars. Parker was the lone senior on this season’s Family Community Christian School Warrior team. (Sun file photo by Joe Curtis)
Lexi Parker, a senior at Family Community Christian School, will play basketball for South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.
The Warrior’s top player this season will be a Star next season. South Arkansas, a two-year college, plays teams from Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.
Star head basket coach is Nate Davis. A Louisiana Tech graduate, Davis has spent time coaching softball at University of Louisiana at Monroe and most recently head boys basketball coach at Hermitage High School.
First-year Warrior basketball coach, Shanderic Downs, said he will miss Parker’s leadership and skill on the basketball coach.
“She’s capable of doing a lot of things on the basketball court,” Downs said. “She’s able to score. Her ball handling is great. This season, I challenged her to rebound more and be more aggressive.”
Parker stepped up and met Downs’ challenge and improved her game, catching the eye of South Arkansas and several other colleges.
Downs said Parker met with him before this year’s season and told him of her goals on the court, one of which was to play at the next level.
“I coach my best players the hardest,” Downs said. “She took this challenge and worked hard. She has aspired to play college basketball, and all of her hard work has paid off.”
As for as her leadership ability, Downs said Parker was a natural leader both on and off the court. She brought her Warrior teammates together and FCCS made the deep run in the playoffs.
“She is very coachable,” Downs said. “She is open to criticism, and as my only senior, was a great leader.”
Parker also inspired other Warriors they could achieve their goals.
“She showed the younger players that if they worked hard on the court and in the classroom they too could achieve their goals,” Downs said.
South Arkansas will give Parker “a community feel” and possibly playing time in her freshman year, giving her more experience for a jump into a four-year program, Downs said.
“The (South Arkansas) coaches through they were lucky to get her,” Downs said. “Lexi had other opportunities, but she wanted a community feel and that is what they offered her. This is will be great for her and for her next goal of playing for a four year school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.