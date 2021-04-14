Franklin Parish’s baseball team only scored in one inning Saturday at home against St. Frederick, but it was more than enough as the Patriots defeated the Warriors 7-4.
The Patriots scored all of their seven runs in the fourth inning.
“That was a little different,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd.
The Patriots sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning.
The run barrage started with Tucker Chapman reached on a squeeze bunt.
St. Fred scored three in the second and one in the fifth.
Chandler Easterling doubled and singled and drove in two runs.
Eli Foster and Cade Richmond had a hit each. Foster was also hit by a pitch..
Baylor Cobb walked twice.
St. Frederick was led by Kolby Foster, who was 2-for-4.
Connor Perritt pitched four innings for Franklin Parish, while Garrett Hunt and Easterling also saw time on the mound.
On April 7, Franklin Parish blanked Delhi 18-0 as Bryce Curtis allowed one hit and struck out seven over four innings.
The Patriots scored six runs in the fourth inning to end the game.
Cabe Cloessner tripled, doubled and singled.
Easterling homered and singled.
Cason Cloesenner singled twice.
Baylor Cobb delivered a two-run home run.
Nate Gray singled.
Franklin Parish fell to West Ouachita 11-8 on April 6.
Cobb homered and doubled.
Cabe Cloessner homered and singled.
Easterling homered.
Curtis singled.
Going into the final two weeks of the season, the 15-9 Patriots are ranked No. 17 in the Class 4A power rankings.
“I feel OK where we are, but we are certainly not complacent,” Kidd said. “We’re not necessarily worried about what our opponents can do, but what we can do. We definitely want to play our best ball at this time. We need to avoid going up the big innings and playing from behind. And can we do what we do successfully on a consistent basis?”
