Franklin Parish held Bastrop to one hit over three games, tossing back-to-back no-hitters in a sweep of the Rams this past weekend.
“I have never been part of that,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “And we played good defense to go along with it.”
In the final game Saturday, Conner Perritt tossed a no-hitter, striking out six as the Patriots cruised to a 19-1 win.
The Patriots finished their district schedule with a 3-3 record.
It was the third no-hitter of the season by a Franklin Parish pitcher.
In the third game, Chandler Easterling had two base hits and walked.
Cade Richmond and Tucker Chapman had two hits each.
Baylor Cobb and Bryce Curtis both walked twice.
In the second game, Curtis held. Bastrop without a hit, striking out seven over five innings in a 13-0 win.
Chapman collected three hits.
Cobb walked twice.
In the first game on Friday, Richmond tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine in an 18-0 win.
Richmond also had three hits on the night, while Cobb and Easterling had two each.
Franklin Parish improved to 13-8.
The Patriots are ranked No. 18 in the Class 4A power rankings.
Franklin Parish hosts St. Frederick Saturday.
“We’re just trying to finish putting the pieces together,” Kidd said. “We’re working to get a home playoff game in the first round. We still have some work to do, but we need to build on our momentum.”
