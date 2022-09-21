Franklin Parish started out the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018 as the Patriots scored 20 points in the second quarter on its way to a 47-20 win over Rayville in Winnsboro Thursday.
“We had a great crowd last night, and the guys really thrive off of that,” said Franklin Parish first-year head coach Adrian Burnette. “We’ve got guys who are not starting wanting to get in and be a part of it.”
The last time the Patriots started out 4-0 was in 2010.
Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis completed 10-of-21 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Javion White caught six passes for 79 yards for the Patriots.
White also lumbered 80 yards on a kick off to put six points on the scoreboard.
Marshawn Whitley caught five passes for 61 yards and three touchdowns.
Rodney Boyd led the Patriots on the ground Seth 67 yards on seven carries.
Franklin Parish led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“We had a different routine than normal because of the Thursday game, and I’m not sure if that threw some of our guys off,” Burnette said. “We had to dig our heels in and play the way we are capable of playing. We have to be more consistent.”
Franklin Parish plays at Caldwell Parish Friday.
Caldwell is 0-3, but lost to West Ouachita 14-7 and Winnfield 14-13.
“They are a very well-coached team, and they are going to be ready to play and amped up being at home for the first time,” Burnette said. “We’re going to have a different routine for the first time being on the road. The toughest part for the coaches now is keeping everything on an even keel and not getting ahead of ourselves. We have to take care of the task at hand. We have to keep doing what we have done to get to this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.